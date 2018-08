“The Leftovers” is addicting enough, but the HBO series garnered a whole new following when it was revealed that star Justin Theroux fills out a pair of sweatpants in shocking and innovative ways. Science is just catching up to the package physics he achieves in basketball gear.

Conan O'Brien asked Theroux about his dangling bits and learned — in a heartbreaking story — that HBO is doing its level best to restrain Theroux's leftovers for good. Watch this and cry.