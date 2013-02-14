Watch: Justin Timberlake and Jay-Z’s ‘Suit & Tie’ video directed by David Fincher

David Fincher got back in the music video saddle specifically for his “Social Network” compadre Justin Timberlake and his new jam “Suit & Tie” featuring Jay-Z. The result is the two superstars all dressed up in black in white — meaning, their clothes and the shades of the video — in a gorgeous Old Hollywood setup.

Timberlake appears in scenes from his hotel bedroom to the big stage, with the best scenery taken from the latter as he’s flanked by dancers and a horn orchestra.

Let him show you a few things:

Check out that strut Jay-Z makes from the back of the stage to the front for his still-strangely dark verse. Like it’s nothin’. Perfect No, Jessica Biel isn’t there I know J-Tim is the center of attention, but allow for your eyes to drift left as he’s in the shell. That dancer with the shave head? He’s like ungh. What’s with all the smoking? I know this is homage, but the cigar and cigarette smoke isn’t so pretty that it makes smoking un-ugly

I still find this “comeback” single underwhelming for somebody of Timberlake’s caliber, particularly with the weak opening “I’ll be on my suit and tie / sh*t tie sh*t tie” (seriously, that idea should have never left the brainstorming session). But this is an easy-to-look-at, strictly sparkling video to amp it up. We’ll see what happens to “Mirrors” after this.

“Suit & Tie” is off of Timberlake’s forthcoming “The 20/20 Experience” album, due on March 18.