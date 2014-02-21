Justin Timberlake and Jimmy Fallon reunite for History of Rap 5

Late night BFF’s Jimmy Fallon and Justin Timberlake (it turns out JT has stayed at Jimmy’s house!) reunited for the fifth installment of the History of Rap.

In case you missed the first four medleys because you go to bed at 11 PM or avoided the constant twitter or facebook buzz about the first four, the History of Rap finds Jimmy and JT rapping and singing some of the greatest songs in the history of Hip-Hop. And, if you thought they’d run out of tracks you’re wrong. You’re, very, very wrong.

We won’t spoil the complete track list, but you can watch the performance embedded here and then find out what they included below.

What do you think they should include in the History of Rap…6?

Here’s the complete list courtesy of NBC.

LL Cool J — I’m Bad

Run DMC — Beats to the Rhyme

Crazy Calls – Wait for the Beep

Beastie Boys — Fight For Your Right

Tone Loc — Wild Thing

DJ Jazzy Jeff & the Fresh Prince – Fresh Prince Theme

Salt N’ Pepa — Whatta Man

Positive K — I Got A Man

The Notorious B.I.G. – Big Poppa

Dr. Dre feat. Snoop Dogg – Dre Day

Warren G feat. Nate Dogg – Regulate

N.W.A. — Straight Outta Compton

Ini Kamoze – Hot Stepper

Outkast – So Fresh, So Clean

Busta Rhymes feat. P. Diddy & Pharrell — Pass the Courvoisier, Part II

Kris Kross – Jump

Skee-Lo — I Wish

Jay Z – 99 Problems

Ludacris — Move Bitch (Get Out the Way)

Drake — Started From the Bottom

Kendrick Lamar — Swimming Pools (Drank)

Kanye West feat. T-Pain — Good Life

Run DMC — Walk This Way