Justin Timberlake and Jimmy Fallon reunite for History of Rap 5

Late night BFF’s Jimmy Fallon and Justin Timberlake (it turns out JT has stayed at Jimmy’s house!) reunited for the fifth installment of the History of Rap.
In case you missed the first four medleys because you go to bed at 11 PM or avoided the constant twitter or facebook buzz about the first four, the History of Rap finds Jimmy and JT rapping and singing some of the greatest songs in the history of Hip-Hop. And, if you thought they’d run out of tracks you’re wrong. You’re, very, very wrong.
We won’t spoil the complete track list, but you can watch the performance embedded here and then find out what they included below.
What do you think they should include in the History of Rap…6?
Here’s the complete list courtesy of NBC.
LL Cool J — I’m Bad
Run DMC — Beats to the Rhyme
Crazy Calls – Wait for the Beep
Beastie Boys — Fight For Your Right
Tone Loc — Wild Thing
DJ Jazzy Jeff & the Fresh Prince – Fresh Prince Theme
Salt N’ Pepa — Whatta Man
Positive K — I Got A Man
The Notorious B.I.G. – Big Poppa
Dr. Dre feat. Snoop Dogg – Dre Day
Warren G feat. Nate Dogg – Regulate
N.W.A. — Straight Outta Compton
Ini Kamoze – Hot Stepper
Outkast – So Fresh, So Clean
Busta Rhymes feat. P. Diddy & Pharrell — Pass the Courvoisier, Part II
Kris Kross – Jump
Skee-Lo — I Wish
Jay Z – 99 Problems
Ludacris — Move Bitch (Get Out the Way)
Drake — Started From the Bottom
Kendrick Lamar — Swimming Pools (Drank)
Kanye West feat. T-Pain — Good Life
Run DMC — Walk This Way
JT has serial killer eyes.
Where are mase and nas?!
There was a moment when watching that, when I was like “Oh wait. They’re all really white aren’t they?”
Yucc