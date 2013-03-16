Justin Timberlake and Jimmy Fallon run through the History of Rap: Watch

03.16.13 5 years ago

Late Night”s “History of Rap” continued last night, as host Jimmy Fallon and guest Justin Timberlake collaborated on a fourth epic medley exploring hip-hop from its early days to current hits. 

With more than just a little help from house band The Roots, Fallon and J.T. strike B-Boy stances during “Apache”; cover one eye when impersonating Slick Rick; get a little freaky during “Rump Shaker”; and have a lot of fun imitating Busta Rhymes, Trinidad James and Eminem’s unique flows

Not surprisingly, the current hit “Thrift Shop” seems to draw the biggest audience cheers. The duo cap the medley off by running into the crowd to the strains of Em’s “8 MIle” anthem “Lose Yourself,” which jumps back into “Apache.” 

Very thorough, boys — they even included Nelly.

History of Rap 4 song list:

· Sugarhill Gang – Apache (Jump On It) – 1981
· Grandmaster Melle Mel – White Lines (Don”t Do It) – 1983
· Kurtis Blow – Basketball – 1984
· Fat Boys – The Fat Boys – 1984
· Run DMC – Its Tricky – 1987
· Beastie Boys – No Sleep Till Brooklyn – 1987
· LL Cool J – Going Back to Cali – 1988
· Slick Rick – Children”s Story – 1989
· 2 Live Crew – Me So Horny – 1989
· Public Enemy – Fight the Power – 1989
· A Tribe Called Quest – Scenario – 1991
· Cypress Hill – Hand on the Pump – 1991
· Wreckx-N-Effect – Rumpshaker – 1992
· Salt N Pepa – Shoop – 1993
· Snoop Doggy Dogg – Gin and Juice – 1993
· Busta Rhymes – Woo-Ha! Got You All In Check – 1995
· The Notorious B.I.G. – Hypnotize – 1996
· Missy Elliot – Get Ya Freak On – 2001
· Jay-Z – Izzo (H.O.V.A.) – 2001
· Nelly – Ride Wit Me – 2001
· 50 Cent – P.I.M.P. – 2003
· Chamillionaire – Ridin Dirty – 2006
· Wiz Khalifa – Black and Yellow – 2010
· Trinidad James – All Gold Everything – 2012
· Macklemore and Ryan Lewis – Thrift Shop – 2013
· Eminem –Lose Yourself – 2002

