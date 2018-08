Here’s a list of all the impressions in the “Family Feud” themed sketch: Justin Timberlake as Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Fallon as Jim Parsons, Kenan Thompson as Steve Harvey, John Milhiser as Jon Cryer, Noel Wells as Alyson Hannigan, Taran Killam as Ashton Kutcher, Kate McKinnon as Jane Lynch, Jay Pharoah as Ice-T, and Brooks Wheelan as Brooks Wheelan as a super meta joke about how he’s never on the show.

And they nailed it all around.

