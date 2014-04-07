Justin Timberlake extends ’20/20 Experience’ world tour

Justin Timberlake will continue his “20/20 Experience” world tour through the end of 2014. Check out the complete dates below.

Timberlake has been on the road in support of his 2013 double album, “The 20/20 Experience 1 and 2,” since last summer. The new leg includes stops in North America, Europe, Russia, Australia, Iceland and the United Arab Emeritus.

Below the dates, watch his new video for “Not A Bad Thing,” off “The 20/20 Experience 2.”

Here are Justin Timberlake”s 2014 tour dates:

04/07 – Manchester, UK @ Phones 4U Arena

04/08 – Manchester, UK @ Phones 4U Arena

04/11 – Birmingham, UK @ LG Arena

04/12 – Birmingham, UK @ LG Arena

04/14 – Zurich, CH @ Hallenstadion

04/16 – Zurich, CH @ Hallenstadion

04/18 – Amsterdam, NL @ Gelredome

04/20 – Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena

04/22 – Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena

04/24 – Berlin, DE @ O2

04/26 – Paris, FR @ Stade de France

04/28 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome

05/01 – Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis

05/02 – Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis

05/04 – Hamburg, DE @ O2 World

05/06 – Copenhagen, DK @ Parken

05/08 – Oslo, NO @ Telenor Arena

05/10 – Stockholm, SE @ Tele 2 Arena

05/12 – Helsinki, FI @ Hartwall Arena

05/15 – St. Petersburg, RU @ SKK

05/17 – Moscow, RU @ Olimpiyskiy

05/23 – Abu Dhabi, AE @ Du Arena

05/26 – Istanbul, TR @ Itu Stadium

05/28 – Tel Aviv, IL @ Hayarkon Park

05/30 – Rabat, MA @ Festival Mawazine

06/01 – Lisbon, PT @ Parque Das Nacoes

06/03 – Prague, CZ @ O2 Arena

06/04 – Vienna, AT @ Wiener Stadhalle

06/06 – Berlin, DE @ O2 World Arena

06/08 – Frankfurt, DE @ Commerzbank-Arena

06/10 – London, UK @ O2 Arena

07/09 – Buffalo, NY @ First Niagra Center

07/12 – Charlotte, NC @ Time Warner Cable Arena

07/14 – Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Arena

07/16 – Albany, NY @ Union Center

07/18 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun

07/19 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

07/22 – Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre

07/25 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

07/26 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

07/28 – Detroit, MI @ The Palace of Auburn Hills

07/30 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

08/03 – New Orleans, LA @ New Orleans Arena

08/05 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center

08/08 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Center

08/09 – Glendale, AZ @ Jobing.com Arena

08/11 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center at San Jose

08/12 – Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center

08/16 – Chelmsford, UK @ Hylands Park

08/17 – Staffordshire, UK @ Weston Park

08/19 – Gdansk, PL @ PGE Arena

08/24 – Kopavogur, IS @ Korinn

09/18 – Melbourne, AU @ Etihad Stadium

09/19 – Melbourne, AU @ Etihad Stadium

09/22 – Adelaide, AU @ Adelaide Entertainment Center

09/23 – Adelaide, AU @ Adelaide Entertainment Center

09/26 – Brisbane, AU @ Brisbane Entertainment Center

09/27 – Brisbane, AU @ Brisbane Entertainment Center

10/01 – Sydney, AU @ All Phones Arena

10/02 – Sydney, AU @ All Phones Arena

10/08 – Perth, AU @ Perth Arena

10/09 – Perth, AU @ Perth Arena

10/12 – Auckland, NZ @ Vector Arena

10/13 – Auckland, NZ @ Vector Arena

10/15 – Auckland, NZ @ Vector Arena

11/20 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

11/22 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena

11/24 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

11/28 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

12/01 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

12/03 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

12/05 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Chesapeake Energy Arena

12/08 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

12/13 – Uncaseville, CT @ Mohegan Sun

12/14 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

12/17 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

12/19 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

12/20 – Atlanta, GA @ Gwinnett Center