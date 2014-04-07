Justin Timberlake extends ’20/20 Experience’ world tour

Justin Timberlake will continue his “20/20 Experience” world tour through the end of 2014. Check out the complete dates below.
Timberlake has been on the road in support of his 2013 double album, “The 20/20 Experience 1 and 2,” since last summer. The new leg includes stops in North America, Europe, Russia, Australia, Iceland and the United Arab Emeritus.
Below the dates, watch his new video for “Not A Bad Thing,” off “The 20/20 Experience 2.”
Here are Justin Timberlake”s 2014 tour dates:
04/07 – Manchester, UK @ Phones 4U Arena
04/08 – Manchester, UK @ Phones 4U Arena
04/11 – Birmingham, UK @ LG Arena
04/12 – Birmingham, UK @ LG Arena
04/14 – Zurich, CH @ Hallenstadion
04/16 – Zurich, CH @ Hallenstadion
04/18 – Amsterdam, NL @ Gelredome
04/20 – Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena
04/22 – Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena
04/24 – Berlin, DE @ O2
04/26 – Paris, FR @ Stade de France
04/28 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome
05/01 – Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis
05/02 – Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis
05/04 – Hamburg, DE @ O2 World
05/06 – Copenhagen, DK @ Parken
05/08 – Oslo, NO @ Telenor Arena
05/10 – Stockholm, SE @ Tele 2 Arena
05/12 – Helsinki, FI @ Hartwall Arena
05/15 – St. Petersburg, RU @ SKK
05/17 – Moscow, RU @ Olimpiyskiy
05/23 – Abu Dhabi, AE @ Du Arena
05/26 – Istanbul, TR @ Itu Stadium
05/28 – Tel Aviv, IL @ Hayarkon Park
05/30 – Rabat, MA @ Festival Mawazine
06/01 – Lisbon, PT @ Parque Das Nacoes
06/03 – Prague, CZ @ O2 Arena
06/04 – Vienna, AT @ Wiener Stadhalle
06/06 – Berlin, DE @ O2 World Arena
06/08 – Frankfurt, DE @ Commerzbank-Arena
06/10 – London, UK @ O2 Arena
07/09 – Buffalo, NY @ First Niagra Center
07/12 – Charlotte, NC @ Time Warner Cable Arena
07/14 – Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Arena
07/16 – Albany, NY @ Union Center
07/18 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun
07/19 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
07/22 – Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre
07/25 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
07/26 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
07/28 – Detroit, MI @ The Palace of Auburn Hills
07/30 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center
08/03 – New Orleans, LA @ New Orleans Arena
08/05 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center
08/08 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Center
08/09 – Glendale, AZ @ Jobing.com Arena
08/11 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center at San Jose
08/12 – Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center
08/16 – Chelmsford, UK @ Hylands Park
08/17 – Staffordshire, UK @ Weston Park
08/19 – Gdansk, PL @ PGE Arena
08/24 – Kopavogur, IS @ Korinn
09/18 – Melbourne, AU @ Etihad Stadium
09/19 – Melbourne, AU @ Etihad Stadium
09/22 – Adelaide, AU @ Adelaide Entertainment Center
09/23 – Adelaide, AU @ Adelaide Entertainment Center
09/26 – Brisbane, AU @ Brisbane Entertainment Center
09/27 – Brisbane, AU @ Brisbane Entertainment Center
10/01 – Sydney, AU @ All Phones Arena
10/02 – Sydney, AU @ All Phones Arena
10/08 – Perth, AU @ Perth Arena
10/09 – Perth, AU @ Perth Arena
10/12 – Auckland, NZ @ Vector Arena
10/13 – Auckland, NZ @ Vector Arena
10/15 – Auckland, NZ @ Vector Arena
11/20 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
11/22 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena
11/24 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
11/28 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena
12/01 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
12/03 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
12/05 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Chesapeake Energy Arena
12/08 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
12/13 – Uncaseville, CT @ Mohegan Sun
12/14 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
12/17 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
12/19 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
12/20 – Atlanta, GA @ Gwinnett Center
Join The Discussion: Log In With