Justin Timberlake retains No. 1 on Billboard 200 over Lil Wayne, Blake Shelton

Justin Timberlake holds of a new chart-entry from Lil Wayne to retain the the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 this week. Timberlake”s “The 20/20 Experience” experiences a 67% drop, but with a hefty 318,000 copies.

Lil Wayne”s “I Am Not A Human Being II” debuts at No. 2 with 217,000. The title”s the sequel to 2010″s – you guessed it – “I Am Not A Human Being,” which started at No. 2 as digital-only but then made it to No. 1 in its second week with 125,000.

Blake Shelton”s new “Based on a True Story” starts at No. 3 with 199,000. His last album “Red River Blue” (2011) made it to No. 1, but with 116,000 copies.

OneRepublic”s “Native” bows right behind at No. 4, with 60,000, making it their best sales frame since 2007, when “Dreaming Out Loud” moved 75,000 in its first week. Their previous 2009 set “Waking Up” only made it to No. 21.

Alan Jackson”s fresh “Precious Memories: Volume II” enters at No. 5 with 55,000. The original 2006 set of Christian tunes got to No. 4 with 107,000.

Depeche Mode”s “Delta Machine” debuts at No. 6 with 52,000. It”s the first album for Columbia. Their last album for Capitol in 2009, “Sounds of the Universe,” started and peaked at No. 3.

Pink”s “The Truth About Love” falls No. 5 to No. 7 (49,000, +34%), Imagine Dragons” “Night Visions” slips No. 6 to No. 8 (47,000, +59%) and Bruno Mars” “Unorthodox Jukebox” descends No. 3 to No. 9 (47,000, +13%).

The Strokes’ “Comedown Machine” debuts at No. 10 with 41,000. Their last album “Angles” from 2011 made it to No. 4 with 89,000.

Sales are up 7% compared to last week and up 6% compared to the same week last year. Sales for the year are down 5% so far.