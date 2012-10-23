Justin Timberlake performs a new song (at his own wedding)

Were you at Justin Timberlake’s wedding? Aw, it’s OK, we weren’t invited either. But what we heard was that one of the singer’s gifts to his bride Jessica Biel was a new song.

Us Weekly is reporting that ?uestlove DJ’ed at the Oct. 19 nuptials and threw in a few good Timberlake (but no N*SYNC, sigh) songs, and that Timberlake actually took to the mic to sing the unknown track.

“It’s a new one that he hasn’t released yet. He dedicated it to Jessica,” said the source. The wedding was held in Southern Italy.

The pop star has been pretty ambiguous when it comes to his music career, as he’s concentrated mostly on his turn in acting.

Biel told HitFix this summer that she and Timberlake would be into working on a film together, though she’s not sure what it’d be.

“I think we would be interested to do something together. I don’t know what that is. I think you have to be careful about working with your partner,” she said, but if the two were to find “the right thing… why not?”

How about a new duet?