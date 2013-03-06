Watch: Justin Timberlake preps to host ‘Saturday Night Live’

Justin Timberlake has already proven that he will go down among the great “Saturday Night Live” hosts, alongside Alec Baldwin and Steve Martin.

[More after the jump…]

As these new promos show, we can expect some good laughs again…and he”s apparently added some new duties, in addition to hosting and performing. Too bad about the suit and tie, though…

March 9 will mark the fifth time Timberlake has played host. This time, his appearance is tied to promotion of his new album, “The 20/20 Experience,” out March 19.

Watch below as he and Kenan Thompson just can”t get it right…over and over and over again.