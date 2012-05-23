Justin Timberlake set to score new film, ‘The Devil in the Deep Blue Sea’

Justin Timberlake has added composer to many hats. Even though it”s been six years since his last album and he”s long grown tired of answering the question about when/if he”ll record again, he is returning to music to score the soundtrack to “The Devil in the Deep Blue Sea.” He will also act as music supervisor.

The film, which is slated to begin shooting in the fall, stars his fiancee, Jessica Biel; as well as Chloe Moretz and Jeffrey Dean Morgan. Bill Purple will direct, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

The movie chronicles Morgan”s character after he loses his wife, played by Biel, as he helps a young girl (Moretz) build a raft to sail across the Atlantic Ocean.

No word on whether Timberlake will appear in the film. He has a number of upcoming film projects, including Clint Eastwood”s “Trouble With the Curve.”