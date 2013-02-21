Justin Timberlake sets ‘Saturday Night Live’ return and a week on ‘Jimmy Fallon’

02.21.13 6 years ago
Coming off one of its best-received episodes of the season, “Saturday Night Live” has given fans more cause for excitement, announcing the triumphant return of Justin Timberlake.
Timberlake is set to pull double-duty as host and musical guest on “Saturday Night Live” on March 9 in advance of the March 19 release of his third solo album, “The 20/20 Experience.”
This will be Timberlake’s fifth appearance as “Saturday Night Live” host and the third time he’s done host-performer duties (he’s also made several cameos in other “SNL” episodes and digital shorts).
“Saturday Night Live” has been lucrative for Timberlake, earning him four Emmys, including two for songs and two for Guest Actor in a Comedy Series.
If that’s not enough Timberlake for you, NBC also has announced that Timberlake will do a one-week residence on “Late Night with Jimmy Fallon,” appearing from March 11-15. Timberlake will be performing every night and he will do sit-down chats with Fallon on Monday and Friday.

As was previously announced, the next new “Saturday Night Live” will be the March 2 episode hosted by Kevin Hart, with Macklemore & Ryan Lewis as musical guests. 

