Watch: Justin Timberlake sings for President Barack Obama

#Justin Timberlake
04.10.13 5 years ago

Is there anything Justin Timberlake can”t do? His album, “The 20/20 Experience,” tops the charts for the a third time this week, he”s on a stadium tour this summer with buddy Jay-Z, he generally seems to knock them dead wherever he goes.

Tuesday night, he went to the White House to tape a Memphis Soul Music special for PBS, and perform in front of President Obama and the First Lady, Michelle Obama.

As the clip below shows, Timberlake delivered a smooth version of “(Sittin” On) The Dock of The Bay,” accompanied by none other than guitarist Steve Cropper, who co-wrote the tune with Otis Redding.

Other artists performing on the special, which airs April 16, included Alabama Shakes, William Bell, Ben Harper (with Charlie Musselwhite), Cyndi Lauper, Queen Latifah, Joshua Ledet, Mavis Staples and Sam Moore. Booker T. Jones served as musical director.

The show was the 50th production of the “In Performance At The White House” series, and the 10th taped during the Obama administration.

