Justin Timberlake’s heartwarming ‘Not A Bad Thing’ video: Watch

Justin Timberlake”s new video for his current Top 10 hit, “Not A Bad Thing” features videos, photos, and messages sent in from fans and their interpretation of love, interspersed with footage of Timberlake performing the song in concert. He introduces the video thanking fans for showing him “a million reasons why love is not a bad thing.” Then he hits the stage to perform the loping, mid-tempo ballad.

In addition to the usual romantic clips of couples-posing in sickness and health-, the video, dubbed “Not A Bad Thing (#NotABadLoveStory) also features parents with their children, friends posing together, and people raving about their love for their pets. It”s a heartwarming montage and a reminder that love comes in all shapes and sizes.

It”s the second clip that has appeared for the song, which is on Timberlake”s “The 20/20 Experience – 2 of 2” album. The first clip sought to track down a couple who got engaged to the song and the search for the couple.

Timberlake continues his tour this summer. For dates, check out our Summer Music Preview. Timberlake's duet with Michael Jackson, “Love Never Felt So Good,” also made our list of Top Summer Songs of 2014.