Watch: Kacey Musgraves talks Daft Punk, ‘Merry Go ‘Round’ and playing dress-up

05.21.13 5 years ago

LAS VEGAS – Kacey Musgraves nailed her performance of “Merry Go ‘Round” at the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday, but it doesn’t mean she wasn’t nervous.

The country singer, who is currently opening for Kenny Chesney on his world tour, stopped to talk to HitFix on the red carpet, revealing that she gets a little fright before she steps up to perform on awards shows.

However, the 24-year-old was in good company as singers like Bruno Mars, Prince, Madonna and Miguel also took to the stage to perform or present at the show. “Miguel would make a cool country duet,” she surmised.

Musgraves also said that she thought Little Big Town would come back around with their “Pontoon” this summer as a hot-weather jam (along with Daft Punk’s “Get Lucky”), and that she actually enjoys the “dress-up” aspect of ceremonies like these. Watch our full interview: Is “Blowin’ Smoke” or “Merry Go ‘Round” your jam?

