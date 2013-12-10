Kacey Musgraves wants you to ‘Follow Your Arrow’ in new video

12.10.13 5 years ago

In her new video for “Follow Your Arrow,” Kacey Musgraves wants you to march to the beat of a different drummer — but only if you’re wearing adorable cowboy boots.

Shot in California’s postcard-ready Joshua Tree, the video finds Musgraves and her band in a succession of high fashion-meets-high desert motifs, where she encourages listeners to ignore the haters and do yo thang, with the bright, mid-tempo tune hinging on the Willie Neslon-approved refrain “When the straight-and-narrow gets a little too straight, roll up a joint…or don’t”.  

It’s the latest single from the rising star’s “Same Trailer Different Park,” and the video was co-directed by Kacey and Honey, who also directed the video for “Blowin” Smoke.” 

Watch the video here: 
 
Musgraves was recently nominated for four Grammys, including Best New Artist, Best Country Album, and twice in the Best Country Song category (“Mamas Broken Heart” and “Merry Go ‘Round”).

TAGSFollow Your ArrowGrammys 2014Kacey Musgraves

