Kacey Musgraves wants you to ‘Follow Your Arrow’ in new video

In her new video for “Follow Your Arrow,” Kacey Musgraves wants you to march to the beat of a different drummer — but only if you’re wearing adorable cowboy boots.

Shot in California’s postcard-ready Joshua Tree, the video finds Musgraves and her band in a succession of high fashion-meets-high desert motifs, where she encourages listeners to ignore the haters and do yo thang, with the bright, mid-tempo tune hinging on the Willie Neslon-approved refrain “When the straight-and-narrow gets a little too straight, roll up a joint…or don’t”.

It’s the latest single from the rising star’s “Same Trailer Different Park,” and the video was co-directed by Kacey and Honey, who also directed the video for “Blowin” Smoke.”

Watch the video here:



Musgraves was recently nominated for four Grammys, including Best New Artist, Best Country Album, and twice in the Best Country Song category (“Mamas Broken Heart” and “Merry Go ‘Round”).