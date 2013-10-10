Watch: Kanye West and Jimmy Kimmel almost settle their ongoing feud

10.10.13 5 years ago

A brief bit of backstory: Last month, Jimmy Kimmel ran a sketch making fun of Kanye West. This angered Kanye, so he took to Twitter to lash out at Jimmy. Jimmy responded, and the affair turned into a full-on FEUD.

A TWEET BEEF. A BATTLE OF WORDS!

Last night, Kanye appeared as a guest on “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” ostensibly to work out the situation. But of course, because he’s Kanye, the interview just turned into a full-on rant. Here’s more evidence that Kanye West is the most humorless person on earth, in 6 increasingly crazy parts.

Part 1:

Part 2:

Part 3:

Part 4:

Part 5:

Part 6:

