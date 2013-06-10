Listen: Kanye West bows two new songs at New York’s Governors Ball festival

Kanye West continues to bow new songs from his June 18 release “Yeezus” in concert. Sunday night at New York”s Governors Ball festival, he debuted “On Site,” a fuzzy, electronic banger featuring West ranting about “too many hos in this house of sin.” It”s as profane as it is hypnotic.

West performed the second new track, “I Am A God,” right before playing “Jesus Walks” (nice segue, Ye.) An atmospheric, industrial tune about being “a man of God” with a serious God complex. The song has a primal, feral feel, in thanks partially to West”s screams and pants. It gives way to a choir before ending.

He also played “New Slaves” and “Black Skinhead,” both of which he performed on “Saturday Night Live” last month.

West took time in the 21-song set list to rant about the release of “Yeezus,” his six studio album, and its low-key arrival. “With this album, we ain”t drop no single to radio. We ain”t got no NBA campaign, nothing like that. Shit, we ain”t even got no cover. We just make some real music…Honestly at this point, when I listen to radio, that ain”t where I want to be no more. Honestly, at this point, I could give a f**k about selling a million records as long as I put out an album for the summer that y”all can rock to for all fu**in” summer.” (h/t Billboard).

Of course, it being West, there’s still drama over the album. As we previously reported, the New York Post reported last week that West was still retooling the album. Today, the tabloid wrote that Rick Rubin has been brought in to help with additional tracks and that West’s label is scrambling to clear the rights to the sample used on “On Site,” which you can hear below. Let us know if you recognize the sample.