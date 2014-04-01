Kanye West delays Australia tour to focus on new album

Australia will have to wait five months to see Kanye West's “Yeezus” tour, but it means that fans may have a new album from the rapper this year. Live Nation announced today that West has rescheduled his Australia tour to finish his seventh album.

“Due to unexpected timing requirements to finish his highly anticipated new studio album, scheduled for a 2014 release, Kanye West regretfully announces the postponement of his upcoming tour dates in Australia,” the Live Nation statement said. According to Billboard, reps for the concert promoter have confirmed that this is not an April Fool's joke.

The seven-date Australia tour, which was originally scheduled from May 2 to May 11, is now set for Sept. 5 to Sept. 15. See the complete dates below. Another reason for the postponed shows could be West”s summer wedding with Kim Kardashian.

West”s remaining tour, which includes U.S. and European festival dates, will proceed as planning. He”ll continue touring Europe into 2015.

Here are Kanye West's new “Yeezus” Australia tour dates:

09/05/14 – Perth, Perth Arena

09/07/14 – Adelaide, Entertainment Centre

09/09/14 – Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena

09/10/14 – Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena

09/12/14 – Sydney, Qantas Credit Union Arena

09/13/14 – Sydney, Qantas Credit Union Arena

09/15/14 – Brisbane, Entertainment Centre