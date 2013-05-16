Watch: Kanye West performs (and rants) at small New York show

“One thing about me. I’m the worst kinda, worst kinda, worst kinda celebrity… because all I do is make real music. All I do is sit in the studio and make real, real sh*t… So I don’t want nobody trying to run up on me with no cameras, trying to sell pictures and sh*t to magazines, asking me no dumb*ss questions, throwing me off of my focus and sh*t. Harassing you all motherf*cking day. I ain’t no motherf*cking celebrity.”

We will let you decide if West is the best kind or worst kind of celebrity. But the fact is that West felt like talking about celebrity last night, on the eve of this weekend’s performance date on “Saturday Night Live.”

According to the show transcript from Complex, West said that a friend asked about the show if he’d do “a skit about the paparazzi and sh*t, like ‘humanize yourself?’ I ain’t here to apologize to no motherf*ckers, man. It ain’t about me humanizing myself. At what point did I become un-human where I had to turn myself back? Or maybe I was demonized. Or maybe I was treated inhumane and not human in that kind of situation,” concluding he “ain’t doing no motherf*cking ‘SNL’ skits.”

Fine then. At the least, fans can expect to hear new music on “Saturday Night Live.” At the New York show, he again performed his ode to pregnant girlfriend Kim Kardashian, a song that fans have dubbed “Awesome.” He also played it during an appearance at the Met Gala earlier this month.

“I ain’t no motherfucking celebrity. I ain’t running for office. I ain’t kissing nobody’s motherfucking babies. I drop your baby and you sue me and shit. I’m trying to make some music that inspires people to be the best they can be. I don’t want nobody to ask NOTHING ELSE OF ME. Don’t ask nothing else of me,” he said in one of his concluding rants.

West took the stage for about an hour, as part of a promotional show for Cartoon Network’s Adult Swim Upfront. There is no word yet when his next album will drop, but with performances here, at the Met Gala and this forthcoming weekend, he’s obviously revving up for something.