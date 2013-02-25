Watch: Kanye West takes on Justin Timberlake and the Grammys during show rant

Because he seemingly can”t help himself, Kanye West opened mouth and inserted foot again on Feb. 23 for the 13,578th time.

On stage at London"s Hammersmith Apollo, he managed to offend his corporate sponsors (talk about biting the hand that feeds you), the Grammy Awards, and Justin Timberlake, according to NME.

NME.

The 8-minute rant is embedded below. It”s a little like watching a public breakdown…especially when he thanks himself

Let”s take the one at a time, shall we? While performing “Clique,” he expressed his love for his “Watch The Throne” partner, Jay-Z but added, “I ain”t fucking with that ‘Suit & Tie”.” Maybe he”s just jealous that Hova is touring with Timberlake this summer.

He also takes on the Grammys: “Remind me again why the Grammys can suck my dick?”

And then he turned on his corporate sponsors a few times, first criticizing them “trying to put their logos on every concert and shit,” and making him meet with their executives and their daughters. He returned to the topic again, this time faking contrition. “I swear I”m a nice leader now. I swear I”ll put the pink polo back on. I swear to you. Please. Just for $3 million. I need ti so bad. I need a pool in my backyard. So I”ll tell all my fans your shit is cool and if they believe in me, then they”ll also believe in you.”

At the end, he gives a possible explanation for his frustration: “It just feels sometimes like there”s no good ideas and no real ideas and nothing sincere left and everything”s been homogenized and it”s all big business and no creativity.”