Kanye West’s ‘All of the Lights’ now comes with a warning label

02.25.11 7 years ago

We were joking when we wrote in our review of Kanye West”s “All of the Lights”  video that the frenetic, unrelenting strobe lights could cause an epileptic seizure, but apparently they can.

The video, which also features Rihanna and Kid Cudi, now carries a warning that reads “This video has been identified by Epilepsy Action to potentially trigger seizures or people with photosensitive epilepsy.”

Initially, the clip was removed from YouTube after the U.K. charity group Epilepsy Action expressed its concern, according to E! However, we were able to find it on YouTube again by late Thursday (Feb. 24), albeit with the new warning.

Since the video”s Feb. 19 debut, it has been viewed more than 5 million times.
 

