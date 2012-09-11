Kanye West’s G.O.O.D. Music compilation ‘Cruel Summer’ previewed on iTunes

Now that the summer is winding down, music fans finally have a chance to hear the Kanye West’s long-awaited G.O.O.D. Music label compilation “Cruel Summer.”

ITunes is streaming 30-second snippets of each of the album’s 12 tracks, ramping up to its release next week. The set was initially promised in August, then pushed back to Sept., before being delayed again.

“Cruel Summer” features all-new tracks from West, Jay-Z, 2 Chainz, The-Dream, R. Kelly, John Legend, Kid Cudi, Raekwon and a host of others.

Different versions of several of the songs were made available for free as part of the ongoing “G.O.O.D. Fridays” download series.

You can hear “Clique,” from West, Jay-Z and Big Sean, here.

1. To The World – Kanye West, R. Kelly

2. Clique – Kanye West, Jay-Z & Big Sean

3. Mercy – Kanye West, Big Sean, Pusha T & 2 Chainz

4. New God Flow – Kanye West, Pusha T, Ghostface Killah

5. The Morning – Raekwon, Pusha T, Common, 2 Chainz, CyHi Da Prynce, Kid Cudi & D”Banj

6. Cold – Kanye West & DJ Khaled

7. Higher – The-Dream, Pusha T & Ma$e

8. Sin City – John Legend, Travi $ Scott, Teyana Taylor, CyHi Da Prynce & Malik Yusef

9. The One – Kanye West, Big Sean, 2 Chainz & Marsha Ambrosius

10. Creepers – Kid Cudi

11. Bliss – John Legend & Teyana Taylor

12. Don”t Like (Remix) – Kanye West, Chief Keef, Pusha T, Big Sean & Jadakiss

“Cruel Summer” will be officially released September 18.