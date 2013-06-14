Today in Kanye West: ‘Yeezus’ leaks, Rick Rubin speaks

06.14.13 5 years ago

Four days until Kanye West’s new “Yeezus” album release, and promo’s at a fever pitch. You can tell because the internet just tore its hair out of its giant skull over the leak of the set.

Your favorite torrent app is currently hosting real and bogus versions of the 10-track album, the complete tracklist to which is below. A whole litany of guests, thusly, has been revealed, including contributions from Lupe Fiasco, Daft Punk, Hudson Mohawke, Justin Vernon, Rhymefest, Malik Yusef, Chief Keep, Frank Ocean, Kid Cudi, King L, Charlie Wilson, John Legend and more. And not a lady in sight! (Except for that Billie Holiday sample. More later.)

While it was only revealed this week that Rick Rubin served as executive producer on “Yeezus,” he’s managed to to speak to the Wall Street Journal about the experience.

“From what he played me, it sounded like several months more work had to be done,” Rubin said. “I joined the project because after discussing what he had played for me, he asked if I would be open to taking all of the raw material on and help him finish it.”

And then they did it, instead, in a matter of weeks. Rubin said he like’s West’s vision for “his art,” and for presenting “Yeezus” in the way he has.

Kanye chooses to let his art lead,” Rubin said. “He didn”t want a premeditated commercial [single] for his album as he looks at it as a body of work. I like it anytime an artist follows his own vision of a project and doesn”t use the cookie cutter template expected of most artists.” 

The back cover scan for the minimalist Yeezus album artwork is below.

Here the tracklist, producers and co-writer for “Yeezus”:

1. On Sight (Produced by Daft Punk) [Malik Yusef, Rhymefest]
2. Black Skinhead (Produced by Daft Punk) [CyHi The Prynce, Lupe Fiasco, Malik Yusef]
3. I Am A God (Featuring God) (Produced by Daft Punk) [Hudson Mohawke, Justin Vernon, Malik Yusef, Rhymefest]
4. New Slaves (Featuring Frank Ocean) (Malik Yusef, Rhymefest)
5. Hold My Liquor (Feat. Chief Keef & Justin Vernon) [Alejandro Ghersi, Malik Yusef, Rhymefest]
6. I”m In It (Feat. Travis Scott) [Justin Vernon, Malik Yusef]
7. Blood On The Leaves [Hudson Mohawke, Tony Williams]
8. Guilt Trip (Feat. Kid Cudi) (Produced by S1)
9. Send It Up (Feat. King L) [Alejandro Ghersi, Daft Punk, Gesaffelstein]
10. Bound 2 (Feat. Charlie Wilson) [John Legend]

