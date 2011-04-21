Kate Beckinsale may star in ‘Total Recall’ remake

“Underworld” star Kate Beckinsale is circling Sony/MGM’s “Total Recall” remake, according to Deadline.com.

The film is already set to star Colin Farrell as Douglas Quaid, who may or may not be a double agent in a futuristic civil war on Mars, a role which Arnold Schwarzenegger portrayed in 1990.

Beckinsale, in one of the film’s two female lead roles, would play Lori, Quaid’s loving wife-turned-vengeful-assassin, played by Sharon Stone in the 1990 version.

The other lead female role is freedom fighter Melina (played in the original by Rachel Ticotin), for which Eva Mendes and Rosario Dawson are rumored to be the top choices.

“Breaking Bad’s” Bryan Cranston was recently announced as the film’s main villain.

The film is based on the Philip K. Dick short Story “We Can Remember It For You Wholesale.”

Beckinsale is married to the remake’s director, Len Wiseman (“Live Free or Die Hard”), and he directed her on the first three “Underworld” films. She is currently shooting Sony’s “Underworld 4: New Dawn”, which Wiseman is producing, but not directing. The “Total Recall” offer could be Sony’s way of paying back Beckinsale for agreeing to this latest “Underworld.”

Beckinsale will soon be seen in “Contraband” with Mark Wahlberg, and is attached to star in the Karen Moncrieff-directed “The Trials of Kate McCullough.”

