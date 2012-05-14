Kate Hudson, Sarah Jessica Parker will join ‘Glee’ in Season 4

In the lead-up to the third season of “Glee,” the talk was all about not relying on stunt casting and focusing on the show’s core stars.

That apparently will not be the case in Season 4.

FOX announced on Monday (May 14) that Kate Hudson and Sarah Jessica Parker will both appear on “Glee” this fall as the musical drama transitions into a Thursday 9 p.m. time slot and many of the show’s characters transition out of high school.

“We’re going to have a show-within-a-show following some of the characters to New York and the School of Performing Arts,” FOX Entertainment President Kevin Reilly told press on Monday morning.

It’s unclear what, exactly, Hudson and Parker will be doing on “Glee” next season.

FOX’s announcement release said that Hudson will be appearing in six episodes, but Reilly just called it a “extended arc.” Parker will also do a multi-episode arc.

“There will be more names forthcoming in the next couple of weeks,” Reilly also teased. “‘Glee’ is really positioned this year for a really strong year.”

Parker won an Emmy and Golden Globes for her long run on HBO’s “Sex and the City,” while her most recent TV gig was as executive producer on Bravo’s “Work of Art: The Next Great Artist.”

Hudson, meanwhile, has been largely a stranger from the small screen. Most recently seen in “Something Borrowed,” she earned an Oscar nomination back in the day for her work in “Almost Famous.”

“Glee” will wrap up its third season on Tuesday night.