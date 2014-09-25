Kate Mara & Ellen Page bravely highlight short people struggles in gritty crime drama

#Ellen Page #Funny or Die #True Detective
09.25.14

Unless you are part of the exclusive club of people whom growth spurts forsook, you don”t know the struggle. The resentment of never finding pants that fit (who”s legs are this long!). The suspicion cabinet makers are mocking you with the tiny ones over the stove (what do you even keep up there?). The bizarre feeling of your feet never touching the floor when you sit all the way back in a chair (was this built for giants?!).

Kate Mara and Ellen Page have courageously shone a spotlight on the daily struggle of living as someone under 5″4” in this “True Detective” parody. “Tiny Detectives” might not be good at what they do, but the system is stacked against them!

