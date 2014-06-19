Kate Upton battles Tony Hale in Lady Antebellum’s ‘Bartender’ video

There's rounds at the bar, and rounds of boxing, and in the music video for Lady Antebellum's “Bartender,” you get both.

Kate Upton plays a girl who needs to get over her guy, invited out on a night with the ladies. And Tony Hale is her bartender.

While it's simply entertaining on its face that Gary from “Veep” has a neck tattoo here, it's an altogether clever little video for a pretty simple song. Lady A made their green at first with breakout hit “Need You Now,” the perfect salute to drunken booty calls. The trio's “Hey Bartender” made our Summer Songs of 2014 cut specifically because they go the upbeat, sassy route.

Now, you got this next round or what?

“Bartender” is off of the trio's fifth studio set, whenever that arrives. The group is currently on tour; their last album was “Compass,” from 2013.