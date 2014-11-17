Katey Sagal to reunite with ‘Sons of Anarchy’ husband on ‘The Bastard Executioner’

Katey Sagal to reunite with her “Sons of Anarchy” husband on FX”s “The Bastard Executioner”

“I”m going to be in it,” Sagal says of Kurt Sutter”s new project, a period drama revolving around King Edward III. “We don”t know in what capacity yet, because he”s just starting to work on it. But that”s where we”re going. I will definitely be involved with it.”

“Aaliyah” biopic producer Wendy Williams responds to the backlash: “You watched”

About 3.2 million watched Lifetime's “Aaliyah: The Princess of R&B,” making it the No. 2 cable film of the year. “I see my Aaliyah movie broke the Internet this weekend,” Williams, an executive producer of the film, said this morning. “Errbody got an opinion. Well, I must tell you, whether you loved or hate, you watched,” Williams said on the “Hot Topics” segment of “The Wendy Williams Show” this morning. “It was the second-highest rated movie on all of cable this year so far.”

Study: “Veep” and “House of Cards” tax breaks don”t benefit Maryland residents

About 96.5% of $62.5 million in tax credits is going out those two series between 2012 and 2016, yet a new study finds that the state only gets back 6 cents for every dollar in incentives.

Click Read Full Post For More

“Community” casts Britta”s parents: Martin Mull and Lesley Ann Warren

They”ll play George and Deb Perry in the 2nd episode of the Yahoo season.

Kunal Nayyar on “Big Bang”s” Carol Ann Susi: I”d drive her home from work when she'd wait at a bus stop

Nayyar tells Ellen that it was during those drives that he really got to know the actress behind the voice of Mrs. Wolowitz. “She would always say, 'I don't understand how people recognize me from my voice,”” he says. “You know she had a lovely smile and whenever you asked her how her day was going she would say, 'There's not a another place I'd rather be than here, so my day is going lovely.' Her spirit will live with us on set forever.”

See the cast photos for Syfy”s “12 Monkeys”

Syfy has also provided character bios for the remake of the 1995 Terry Gilliam film.

Seth Meyers” mom, dad and brother will be his only guests for “Late Night”s” Thanksgiving show

Seth next week will welcome Larry, Hilary and Josh Meyers.

John Oliver needs to stop saying he”s not practicing journalism

It”s understandable that the “Last Week Tonight” host doesn”t want to be labeled a journalist. “But,” says James Poniewozik, “if we”re going to use the term journalism at all, I don”t see how it doesn”t apply to the work done by Oliver and 'Last Week Tonight.””

Mandy Patinkin to “60 Minutes”” Bob Simon: You influenced my “Homeland” character

While giving Simon a tour of the “Homeland” set, featured in an online extra, Patinkin said told Simon he read his book about being captured by the Iraqis during the first gulf war. “It was very educational for me, and it was a kind of research. It mirrors some things in our show,” said Patinkin.

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi recreate Kim Kardashian”s butt photo

Check out their holiday card.

“SNL”s” Pete Davidson doesn”t appreciate his father”s death being called a “What the F*** Fact”

Davidson got into a Twitter beef with the “What The F*** Facts” account after it insensitively tweeted about his dad”s death to mark his 21st birthday.

“Modern Family”s” Sarah Hyland goes blonde

She”s a now “Beyonce blonde.”

Jimmy Fallon says “we”ll think of something” to replace U2 this week

The band was booked to do a residency until Bono”s cycling injury.

Watch Jerry Seinfeld pal around with Wale

The rap star has become genuine friends with his hero, Seinfeld, after recording “The Album About Nothing” with him.

Watch the new trailer for Netflix”s “Marco Polo”

It”s set to Hozier”s “Arsonist”s Lullaby.”