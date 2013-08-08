Katherine Heigl planning return to TV with new drama

Katherine Heigl is heading back to the small screen.

The actress, best known as Dr. “Izzie” Stevens on the ABC hit “Grey’s Anatomy,” will attempt to resurrect her TV career with a new, untitled drama. 

Although no plot details have been revealed, Heigl is planning to star in and produce the drama, which is being written by Alexi Hawley (“Body of Proof,” “Castle”). 

The show is drawing interest from NBC and other networks, according to USA Today.

Heigl starred on “Grey’s” from 2005 until she left the show midway through season six in early 2010. Her first starring roles on the big screen included the hits “Knocked Up” and “27 Dresses.” 

However, more recent feature projects — 2010’s “Killers,” 2012’s “One For the Money” and 2013’s “The Big Wedding” — have fizzled at the box office.

She’ll soon be seen alongside Patrick Wilson and Jordana Brewster in “North of Hell.”

