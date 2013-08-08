Katherine Heigl planning return to TV with new drama

Katherine Heigl is heading back to the small screen.
The actress, best known as Dr. “Izzie” Stevens on the ABC hit “Grey’s Anatomy,” will attempt to resurrect her TV career with a new, untitled drama.
Although no plot details have been revealed, Heigl is planning to star in and produce the drama, which is being written by Alexi Hawley (“Body of Proof,” “Castle”).
The show is drawing interest from NBC and other networks, according to USA Today.
Heigl starred on “Grey’s” from 2005 until she left the show midway through season six in early 2010. Her first starring roles on the big screen included the hits “Knocked Up” and “27 Dresses.”
However, more recent feature projects — 2010’s “Killers,” 2012’s “One For the Money” and 2013’s “The Big Wedding” — have fizzled at the box office.
She’ll soon be seen alongside Patrick Wilson and Jordana Brewster in “North of Hell.”
In a related story, she has already blamed the writers for the show’s poor ratings.
Well, that didn’t take long. Speaking of long, will Shelley Long and David Caruso be her co-stars?
You know your lame romantic-comedy movie career is over when your name is a punchline in other romantic comedies… on the other hand, it’s not like Grey’s Anatomy was ever actually good. But she even managed to criticize Knocked Up, the one decent thing she’s managed to be part of as an adult, making sure no one who does quality work will ever hire her again. Because, you know, she’s brilliant and knows better than they do.
She was in the movie The Ugly Truth and it did quite well at the box office. It was a very funny adult comedy.