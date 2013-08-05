Listen to two new songs from Kathleen Hanna’s The Julie Ruin

I can’t wait for you see “The Punk Singer,” I really can’t. That film’s subject — the former Bikini Kill and Le Tigre frontwoman Kathleen Hanna — has had a long journey, which includes a stint away from stage and studio due to illness from Lyme disease. The documentary serializes her career so well, and now everything’s coming up stinking roses. The singer and performer is primed for a stunning comeback.

So now we’re a month away from the album release from Hanna’s new band The Julie Ruin (not to be confused with her former solo handle, simply Julie Ruin), and the rock ‘n’ roll group now has two songs to show off.

“Ha Ha Ha” arrived today via EW, and it warns of Armageddon. I think. I knocked over a box of nail polish and ran wildly through my rooms while listening to it, so I’m only assuming that was the theme.

The band also dropped “Oh Come On” just a couple of weeks ago, and it too has the appropriate amounts of screaming and sarcasm to get me through cleaning up all this nail polish. Hear it below.

The Julie Ruin’s album “Run Fast” is out Sept. 3; the band is Kathi Wilcox (Bikini Kill) on bass, Kenny Mellman (“Kiki and Herb”) on keys, Carmine Covelli on drums and Sara Landeau on guitar. “The Punk Singer” documentary was picked up this month by Sundance Selects / IFC and will have a wider release some time this fall.



