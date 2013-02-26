Kathy Bates will butt heads with Jessica Lange on ‘American Horror Story’

Even TV viewers who aren’t fans of “American Horror Story” may be lured to the third miniseries by a showdown between Jessica Lange and Kathy Bates.

According to TVLine.com , the “Misery” Oscar winner is nearing a deal to take a key role in the next mysterious installment of Ryan Murphy’s “American Horror Story.”

Bates would reportedly play the friend-turned-enemy of whatever character it is that Lange is playing on the next run of “AHS.” All we know about the next “AHS” season is that it will be “historical in nature” and that it will have a romantic aspect to it.

So far, FX or Murphy have confirmed that the third miniseries cast will include Lily Rabe, Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Taissa Farmiga and Frances Conroy, who acted with Bates on “Six Feet Under.”

Bates won an Emmy last year for her guest role on “Two and a Half Men,” ending a streak of nine nominations without an Emmy. She picked up a pair of Emmy nods for her last TV role on NBC’s “Harry’s Law.”