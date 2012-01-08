Press Tour: Kathy Griffin get her own talk show on Bravo

01.08.12 7 years ago 2 Comments

No matter what comes out of her mouth, loudmouth comic Kathy Griffin will not be kept down. During press tour, Bravo announced that the two-time Emmy winner will be getting her own prime time talk show on the network this spring.

This will reportedly be the destination to get Griffin’s talk on all things pop culture, so expect plenty of ranting along with guest interviews. This show doesn’t mean she’ll be passing on stand-up specials, however — she’ll add to the 13 original programs she’s already completed for Bravo since 2005 with two new specials this year. 

Griffin’s new ventures will be joined by a slate of other fresh programming for Bravo, including “Interior Therapy with Jeff Lewis,” “Shahs of Sunset,” “Love Broker,” “Million Dollar Listing New York,” “Don”t Be Tardy for the Wedding,” two new specials titled “The Kandi Factory” and “The Ring Leader” as well as “Around the World in 80 Plates.” 

“Bravo”s six straight years of growth have been fueled by our unique, high quality originals,” said Bravo president Frances Berwick.  “We are committed to building on this momentum across all platforms in 2012, with more cultural touchstones that resonate with our affluent and engaged audience.”

 

