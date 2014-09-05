Kathy Griffin on Joan Rivers’ Death: ‘Respect Must Be Paid’

#Joan Rivers #Anderson Cooper
09.05.14 4 years ago

And now for a pundit whose opinion on Joan Rivers actually matters, Kathy Griffin. The “My Life on the D-List” Emmy and Grammy winner is the true heir to Joan Rivers' comic throne.

Rivers played Griffin's mother on “Suddenly Susan,” and since that time the two stars became very close confidantes. Griffin even led Rivers' Comedy Central roast in 2009. Here, watch as Griffin talks on CNN with Anderson Cooper about the legacy of her pal and the “secret language” they shared.

TOPICS#Joan Rivers#Anderson Cooper
TAGSANDERSON COOPERCNNJOAN RIVERSKATHY GRIFFINRIP Joan Rivers

