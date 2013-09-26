Katie Holmes joins Meryl Streep in sci-fi adaptation ‘The Giver’

Katie Holmes is joining up with an all-star cast for director Phillip Noyce’s “The Giver.”

The “Dawson’s Creek” actress is set to star opposite Meryl Streep, Jeff Bridges and relative newcomer Brenton Thwaites in the forthcoming sci-fi film, an adaptation of the bestselling 1993 novel by Lois Lowry. Holmes will play the mother of Jonas (Thwaites), a young boy living in a seemingly-utopian world who is selected to become the Receiver of Memories, an assignment that will require him to cut himself off from his friends and family for the rest of his life. Helping him along in his training for the job is The Giver (Bridges), an old man who teaches him how to utilize his unique gifts.

The most recent draft of “The Giver” was penned by Michael Mitnick. Streep is on board to play the role of the Chief Elder, an antagonistic woman who assigns the society’s young people with their lifelong tasks.

The news was broken by The Hollywood Reporter.

Holmes was last seen in the Adam Sandler comedy “Jack and Jill.” Coming up she has a number of films in the pipeline including “Days and Nights” opposite Allison Janney, “Miss Meadows” with James Badge Dale and “Mania Days” co-starring Christine Lahti and Luke Kirby.

