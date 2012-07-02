Katie Holmes tapes ‘Project Runway’ gig amid divorce filing chaos

Katie Holmes isn’t about to let a recent personal setback keep her from making a living.

The actress, who (in case you’ve been living under a rock) recently filed for divorce from hubby Tom Cruise after five years of marriage, taped an episode of “Project Runway: All Stars” in New York City earlier today, according to People. The shoot occurred at Parsons The New School for Design in Manhattan.

Holmes’ previously-scheduled guest-judging appearance will air as part of the spin-off series’ 10th season, which is slated to debut July 19 on Lifetime.

Holmes most recently appeared in the critically-panned Adam Sandler vehicle “Jack & Jill.” She’s next slated to star opposite Chace Crawford in a new rom-com entitled “Responsible Adults,” in which she’ll play a 30-year-old woman who begins dating a younger man she used to babysit for.

Will you watch Katie Holmes on “Project Runway”? Rooting for her to get her career back on track following the split? Sound off in the comments!