Katy Perry and Frank Ocean guesting on John Mayer’s new album

John Mayer has confirmed a pair of high-profile acts will appear on his new album: Frank Ocean and Katy Perry.

Mayer’s “Paradise Valley” is out on Aug. 20 and he’s already bowed the song Ocean’s on. Check out the lyric video below for “Wildfire,” which has the Grammy Award winning R&B singer on quiet burn mode.

Mayer’s on-and-off-again girlfriend Perry appears on “Who You Love,” which Rolling Stone describes as a country-tinged mid-tempo track.

His sixth album, “Paradise Valley” is the follow-up to 2012’s “Born and Raised,” which was recorded mostly before the singer-songwriter endured career-threatening problems with his voice and vocal cords at the end of 2011 into 2012. He was still recovering from surgery as the album went on sale.

Katy Perry is prepping her own album release, “Prism,” though no word yet if Mayer stepped in for a track or two on that. Mayer previously worked with Ocean on his song “Pyramids.”