Katy Perry and Kacey Musgraves make a perfect pair on CMT’s ‘Crossroads’

Looking for a pick-me-up? Katy Perry and Kacey Musgraves are here to put a little sunshine in your Sunday.

The “Dark Horse” hit machine and Grammy-winning country starlet came together for a duet of Musgraves' 2013 single “Follow Your Arrow” and Perry's “Roar” on Friday for a taping of CMT's “Crossroads,” and the result (particularly on the former) was a sweet, bouncy surprise that will put a little spring in your step as you prepare to face the Monday doldrums. “Follow your arrow wherever it points”? Okay, sure.

Musgraves is set to open select shows for Perry during the latter's “Prismatic” tour this summer. Other songs performed by the duo on the “Crossroads” telecast (the series' 50th episode) included Perry's “Firework” and “Teenage Dream,” Musgraves' “Step Off” and “Merry Go 'Round” and covers of Dolly Parton's “Here You Come Again” and Bonnie Raitt's “I Can't Make You Love Me.”

