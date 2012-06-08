Katy Perry and Kenny Chesney will create fireworks on 4th of July NBC special

Get ready to celebrate Independence Day with Katy Perry, Kenny Chesney and tons of explosives.

NBC is preparing a televised 4th of July extravaganza with an all-star line-up of performances, including Perry and Chesney. More performers will likely be added.

“NBC is thrilled to have Katy Perry and Kenny Chesney join us in celebrating America’s birthday,” said NBC’s Doug Vaughan in a press release, “These stars’ powerful voices and stage presence will serve as the perfect complement to Macy’s captivating visual artistry.”

But it won’t just be musical performances.

The show will highlight Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks, the largest fireworks display in the U.S., taking place over the Hudson River in New York City. More than 40,000 firework shells will be set off over 25 minutes. USA! USA!

“As the nation’s premiere Independence Day pyrotechnic display, Macy’s Fireworks ignite the sky with a jaw-dropping celebration each year,” added Amy Kule, executive producer of Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks. “With America’s help we have put together a show like no other, filled with incredible high-flying effects, choreographed to a soaring, patriotic and exuberant score that will cap off a magnificent day of celebration for millions.”

The special will air Wednesday, July 4th 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT.