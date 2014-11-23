Katy Perry announces her Super Bowl halftime show via special video

The NFL and Perry made it official with a video released by Super Bowl halftime sponsor Pepsi. “This halftime show is going to be crazy,” Katy Perry says while walking through “my halftime show testing facility.”

ABC scraps John Stamos “Members Only” dramedy

Stamos along with “Breaking Bad” alum Betsy Brandt, Boris Kodjoe and Natalie Zea were set to star in a country club drama that, at one point, had director David O. Russell attached.