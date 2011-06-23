Katy Perry, Bad Meets Evil and Shania Twain all make huge Hot 100 moves

Adele makes it a lucky 7 as “Rolling in the Deep” stays at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for its 7th frame, but will Katy Perry spoil the party?

Perry is going for her fifth No. 1 from her album, “Teenage Dream” and it looks like nothing is going to stand in her way. “Last Friday Night (TGIF),” leaps from 31 to No. 4. As it gains both airplay and single sales momentum, it could leap to the top spot. Who does she push out of the No. 4 slot? Herself. Former chart topper “E.T.” featuring Kanye West slips from 4-5.

Hanging at the same slot as last week, Pitbull”s “Give Me Everything” featuring Ne-Yo, Afro Jack and Nayer is No. 2, while LMFAO”s “Party Rock Anthem” featuring Lauren Bennett and GoonRock is No. 3, according to Billboard. Also holding steady is Lady Gaga”s “The Edge of Glory” at No. 6.

Elsewhere in the Top 10, Jason Aldena”s “Dirt Road Anthem” climbs two spots 9-7, while Nicki Minaj”s “Super Bass” similarly moves up two, 10-8. Bruno Mars” “The Lazy Song” winds down four spots, 5-9, while Lupe Fiasco slides up one to No. 10 with “The Show Goes On.”

In other news, Jennifer Lopez”s “On the Floor” featuring Pitbull finally falls out of the Top 10 at 16 weeks as it moves 7-12.

The biggest entry on the chart belongs to Bad Meets Evil (i.e. Eminem and Royce da 5″9), whose “Lighters” featuring Bruno Mars rockets onto the Hot 100 at No. 16. The duo”s album, “Hell: The Sequel,” debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 this week.

Also, a big welcome back to Shania Twain. “Today Is Your Day,” which enters the Hot 100 at No. 66, is her first appearance on the chart since 2005.