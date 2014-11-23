Katy Perry confirms Super Bowl halftime performance, envisions glitter

11.24.14 4 years ago

Katy Perry herself has confirmed a Katy Perry Super Bowl halftime show for 2015.

In a new video posted to the NFL website, the “Dark Horse” singer takes you through some of the wild concepts she's concocted for the large-scale performance, including edible glitter, thousands of kitten, a unicorn (no, wait, a pegasus), a drumming robot and more.

She does hint at a mysterious guest performer — bedecked in black and studs — that she'll have to borrow from a former era. Who do you think she'll bring in?

No, we don't think Katy Perry ACTUALLY wants to paint the field pink. But she'd better get her hair in curlers now: if her show is anything like great efforts from Beyonce and Prince, she'll do a lot of running around.

Super Bowl XLIX airs on NBC from the University of Phoenix Stadium in Arizona on Sunday, Feb. 1.

TOPICS#Super Bowl#Katy Perry
TAGSKATY PERRYSUPER BOWLsuper bowl halftimesuper bowl halftime showsuper bowl xlix

