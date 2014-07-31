Katy Perry creates a visual feast with ‘This Is How We Do’ video

Katy Perry”s video for “This Is How We Do” has a little something for everyone and may even top her own record for the most costume changes in one clip.

Between the twerking ice cream cone, Perry dressed up as Mariah Carey (around 1:19… at least we think it”s her), the boys in their Pee Wee Herman bow ties and suits, Perry in corn rows and the singer in an oh-so-mod Mondrian dress-not to mention the shout out to Aretha Franklin- the video is a visual feast compared with the slight ditty of a song.

Perry has always done great videos that never seem to repeat themes. Here there is no theme- just a kaleidoscope of colorful unrelated scenarios as she goes through the song about going out and having a good time. It has the same good time feel as her “Birthday” lyric video.

Shot against a bright blue background, the video starts with Perry as a picture in a museum and as we go into her world, she morphs from one character into the next, accompanied by her two gal pals. There”s nothing linear about it and that”s part of what makes it so fun. The song is a lightweight as anything she”s ever recorded and doesn”t even have the story line of a “California Gurls,” but she and the director have created a candy-coated, day glow world that brings the song to effervescent life and is delectable treat to watch again and again…even if you don”t remember a bit of it as soon as it”s over.

Perry is the cover girl for the new issue of Rolling Stone, out tomorrow, and in it, it appears she may be taking a swipe at Lady Gaga: “I'm not, like, a crazy 'I'm gonna die for my fans' type,” Perry says. “Some people are so dramatic about it, and you're like, 'Honestly, you're not the Second Coming. You're just an entertainer!'… I'm very grateful for fans' support, but I'm not thirsty or desperate.” Hmmmm?

If not Lady Gaga, whom else could she be talking about?

