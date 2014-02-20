A

Katy Perry exacts revenge in fun video for ‘Dark Horse’ featuring Juicy J

02.20.14 4 years ago

A girl may love diamonds, but cheetos are really what she craves, especially if that girl is Katy Perry… or Katy-Patra in her new video for “Dark Horse.”

The clip, which bowed today on Vevo, is a fun trip back to Egypt, where Katy-Patra rules with a steady hand, but she”s not above retribution if you cross her.

Surrounded by blue guards in either an homage to “Avatar” or her “Smurfs” past, she dismisses a suitor who tempts her with jewels by turning him to salt, but she salivates for the man who brings her Cheetos before exacting revenge for bringing her the flaming Cheetos  that burn her mouth.

It”s a fun, colorful video, especially the low-riding chariot with the dangling dice that appears during Juicy J”s rap. And it’s much better than her spooky performance of the song at the Grammys last month.

Perry excels at making high concept and high budget clips that allow her to play dress-up, but they almost always have an humorous tone, letting us know she”s taking none of this too seriously. Add “Dark Horse” to that list.

“Dark Horse” is spending its fourth week atop the Billboard Hot 100.

