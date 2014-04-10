B+

Katy Perry gets sweet in ‘Birthday’ lyric video

#Katy Perry
04.10.14 4 years ago

If you aren”t hungry at the start of the lyric video for Katy Perry”s new single, “Birthday,” then you definitely will be by the end.

The words to the sweet, upbeat song (which reminds us a little of “Teenage Dream” scroll by on all manner of confections, including some of the yummiest looking cakes we”ve ever seen (how about the one that looks like a Rubik”s Cube?)

The song is filled with yummy innuendo about getting you in your birthday suit and bringing out the big balloons with a sly wink to the listener. And stick to the end for a candy-coated cameo from Perry.

Perry”s last single, “Dark Horse,” featuring Juicy J, is still at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100, so it may be awhile before we get the full video treatment for “Birthday,” but when it does arrive, we bet it”s going to be sugary sweet. Both tracks are from Perry's current album, “Prism.”

TOPICS#Katy Perry
TAGSBIRTHDAYDark HorseKATY PERRYprismTeenage Dream

