Katy Perry heads to Brooklyn in MTV Video Music Awards promo

Katy Perry is moving to Brooklyn.

In a brand new promo for the upcoming MTV Video Music Awards, the pop songstress ditches her glammy “California Gurl” look for a slightly edgier appearance.

In the clip, Perry and her posse — including a friendly tiger — assemble on the streets of New York and head down into the subway (as if Katy Perry ever rides mass transit) with Brooklyn as their final destination. It’s all set to the strains of — what else? — the Beastie Boys’ ’80s anthem “No Sleep Till Brooklyn.”

It’s a bit like “The Warriors,” only with even goofier outfits and far less stabbing.

Watch the promo here:

Perry will perform her new single “Roar” at the 2013 VMAs, taking place August 25 at Jay-Z’s stomping grounds, the Barclays Center. Kanye West and Lady Gaga are among the other artists scheduled to perform.

The 2013 MTV Video Music Awards will air August 25 at 9 p.m.