Katy Perry beats Lady Gaga on Hot 100: What milestone does she reach?

Move over Lady Gaga, Katy Perry wants the penthouse back. After six weeks at No. 1, LG”s “Born This Way” finally gives way for another tune to take up residence at the top on Billboard”s Hot 100.
Succeeding “Born This Way” is Perry”s “E.T.” featuring Kanye West. The single version moves 2-1, while “Born This Way” falls to No. 4
With “E.T.”s” ascension to the top spot, “Teenage Dream” becomes the first album since Usher”s 2004 set “Confessions” to include four No. 1s on the Billboard Hot 100, according to Billboard. It is the first, get this, for a solo female to do so since Mariah Carey”s self-titled 1990 album.
[More after the jump…]
“E.T.” was preceded to the summit by “California Gurls” featuring Snoop Dogg, “Teenage Dream,” and “Firework.”
The album has been fascinating to watch as fans have flocked by the millions to buy the singles- “California Gurls” sold more than 4 million downloads in the U.S. alone- yet the album has sold only around 1.3 million copies since its release 32 weeks ago. That is nothing to sneeze at, but compare that with Nicki Minaj”s “Pink Friday,” which has gotten nowhere near the saturated airplay as the cuts from “Teenage Dream”: “Pink Friday” has sold 1.24 million copies in roughly half the time as it has taken “Teenage Dream” to reach its tally.
The video for “E.T.” premieres tomorrow. We”ll bring it to you as soon as it is up, but until then, feast on these wacky images of Perry as an alien.
Oh well, Born This Way the album will blow everyone away. And Gaga is just happy to get to 6 weeks, longer than she has before! Gaga knows her fans love her and thats all she wants.
gaga did it by herself no collaborations and wrote the song what can we says shes AMAZING katy perry not even half as good
this doesnt mean anything gagas born this way album will slay and sell 2 mil first week
were so grateful that she broke records with born this way because that song had a beautiful message
katy perrys songs are commercial crap written and produced to do nothing except earn money her songs are so shallow and her lyrics are nothing compared to gaga
im 45 years old and the last person that has inspired me as much as lady gaga has was michael jackson
i see the same artistry and passion in their work born this way was lady gaga’s black or white
six week number one is great and perry has nothing on lady gaga
I’m just glad they stopped playing Firework so much.
I’m unsure where they’re gettingbthis information. The hot 100 hasn’t changed whatsoever.