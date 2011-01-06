Katy Perry meets ‘How I Met Your Mother’

Perhaps hoping to rekindle that Britney Spears magic, “How I Met Your Mother” has landed Katy Perry for a guest-starring turn this spring.
CBS announced on Thursday (Jan. 6) that Perry will appear in the episode titled “Oh Honey,” which will be broadcast later this season, playing the beautiful, naive cousin of Jennifer Morrison’s Zoey.
“Katy is a tremendous talent and we are delighted to be able to work with her,” states series co-creator Carter Bays.
But is Katy Perry going to be the Mother? [Sorry. We’re contractually obligated to ask that question every time any actress is ever cast on “How I Met Your Mother.”]
“How I Met Your Mother” got a big ratings bump back in 2008 when Britney Spears made a guest appearance, bringing the pop star back for a second appearance as receptionist-turned-Barney-conquest Abby. We don’t think Abby is the Mother of Ted’s Future Children either, though Spears’ appearance received relatively solid reviews.
Perry — confusingly listed on IMDB under hypothetical married name “Katy Brand” though not in any other recent releases or news stories — has been slowly branching into acting, making a skit appearance on “Saturday Night Live” and guesting on a recent episode of “The Simpsons.”
Unless CBS decides to allow toplessness, I can’t see how this is a good idea.
I will never understand the appeal of Katy Perry (it’s a bad sign when all the people on YouTube remaking your songs sound significantly better than you do), but I will say given her persona that she might be a more natural actress than Britney.
I don’t entirely get it, though – isn’t this show relatively safe at this point? It has 5 happy faces on TVbytheNumbers. When they had Britney on, they were on the bubble, as I recall. Is this really necessary for the show? (And if not, why not hire an actual actress? I’ve been told there are quite a few of them in the Los Angeles area).
Was Friends on the bubble when they booked guys like Bruce Willis or Brad Pitt?
Are Glee or Modern Family on the bubble or why are they casting big name guest actors like Gwyneth Paltrow or Edward Norton?
Buzz never hurts ..especially during sweeps.
Edward Norton was on Modern Family? Huh.
I guess the difference is that all four of those people are incredibly famous *actors* with pretty wide appeal. Britney and Katy Perry are not actors, and isn’t their appeal a bit young for this show. Then again, Friends thought young New Yorkers would get really excited about Hootie and the Blowfish, so what does anyone (including me) know?
I’m just curious about the motivation (I don’t recall the Britney reviews being as kind as Drew does).
It’s not like this is unusual. The show hasn’t really been on the bubble since the 1st season probably. They had Britney the 3rd season, the reviews weren’t bad or great, she was in fairly strong episodes and was fairly capable as an actress.
They had Carrie Underwood in another strong episode last season, she was capable enough.
Katy Perry? Not surprised, sure it’ll be fine. If it’s bad, the ratings will justify it. Win-win for everyone.