Katy Perry meets ‘How I Met Your Mother’

Perhaps hoping to rekindle that Britney Spears magic, “How I Met Your Mother” has landed Katy Perry for a guest-starring turn this spring.

CBS announced on Thursday (Jan. 6) that Perry will appear in the episode titled “Oh Honey,” which will be broadcast later this season, playing the beautiful, naive cousin of Jennifer Morrison’s Zoey.

“Katy is a tremendous talent and we are delighted to be able to work with her,” states series co-creator Carter Bays.

But is Katy Perry going to be the Mother? [Sorry. We’re contractually obligated to ask that question every time any actress is ever cast on “How I Met Your Mother.”]

“How I Met Your Mother” got a big ratings bump back in 2008 when Britney Spears made a guest appearance, bringing the pop star back for a second appearance as receptionist-turned-Barney-conquest Abby. We don’t think Abby is the Mother of Ted’s Future Children either, though Spears’ appearance received relatively solid reviews.

Perry — confusingly listed on IMDB under hypothetical married name “Katy Brand” though not in any other recent releases or news stories — has been slowly branching into acting, making a skit appearance on “Saturday Night Live” and guesting on a recent episode of “The Simpsons.”