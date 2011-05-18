Katy Perry nerds out on cover of new single, ‘Last Friday Night (T.G.I.F)’

05.18.11 7 years ago

Oh Katy…  Lady Gaga may speak convincingly about feeling like an outside, but no one taps into her inner nerd more than you.  The cover for Katy Perry”s new single, “Last Friday Night (T.G.I.F.)” is our go-to happy place for today. She absolutely sells being a wanna be from the stereotypical braces and glasses to the bright blue eye shadow and jeans vest.

Yes, she”s beautiful and she”s married to a movie star, but Perry has somehow managed to stay totally relateable in a way that few pop stars do by continually expressing a willingness to poke fun at herself.

“Last Friday Night (T.G.I.F.)” is the fifth single from “Teenage Dream.” As you know, the previous four tunes have soared to the top of the Billboard Hot 100 making Perry the first artist to accomplish that feat in many years. Plus, last week she became the only artist in the 52-year history of the Billboard Hot 100 to have a song in the top 10 of the chart continuously for a year. 

