Katy Perry passes Lady Gaga on Twitter for No. 2 spot

While we were all focused on other things, like the birth of the Prince of Cambridge, Katy Perry was stealthily collecting Twitter followers.

Perry has now surpassed Lady Gaga as the female with the most Twitter peeps. Perry, who tweets on a very regular basis, has 39.8 million followers, while Lady Gaga has 39.3 million. Lady Gaga”s Twitter activity has been fairly dormant, although she has ramped up slightly since she has a new album, “ARTPOP,” on the way.

Hello was the first to notice Perry’s very important advance. Other observations: Justin Bieber remains the most followed human on Twitter with 42.3 million followers. Lady Gaga was No. 1 for a few years before Beibs, and now Perry, overtook her.

President Barack Obama comes in 4th with 34.5 million followers and is the only non-music act in the top 10.