Katy Perry poised to push Pearl Jam off Billboard 200 perch next week

The revolving door at the top of the Billboard 200 continues to turn as Katy Perry”s “Prism” pushes Pearl Jam”s “Lightning Bolt” out of No. 1.

Perry”s fourth studio album will move up to 300,000 copies, according to Hits Daily Double, a hefty tally above the 192,000 unit her last release, 2010″s “Teenage Dream” sold.

Following “Prism” strong launch, three titles– all veterans in the top 10– vie for No. 2. Likely to sell between 40,000-45,000 are Miley Cyrus”s “Bangerz,” Drake”s “Nothing Was the Same,” and “Lorde”s “Pure Heroine.” It”s too soon to tell how the No. 2-4 spots will shake out.

This week”s chart topper, “Lightning Bolt” will crash down to No. 5 (35,000-40,000).

The next two slots belong to newcomers: Girl group Fifth Harmony will bow at No. 6 with its “Better Together” EP (30,000-35,000), while hardcore rock band AFI will come on the char at No. 7 with “Burials” (25,000-30,000).

Justin Timberlake”s “The 20/20 Experience 2 of 2” hangs on to a Top 10 spot at No. 8 (24,000-27,000) as does Luke Bryan”s “Crash This Party” at No. 9 (22,000-25,000).

The fourth newcomer in the Top 10 belongs to DJ Khaled, who comes in at No. 10 (22,000-25,000) with “Suffering From Success.”